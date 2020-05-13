Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the company’s current price.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

