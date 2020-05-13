Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hologic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of HOLX opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.