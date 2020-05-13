Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 374 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

