Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,911 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

