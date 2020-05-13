Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Loews by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

