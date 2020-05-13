Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,016 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.