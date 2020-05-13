Arizona State Retirement System Sells 42,313 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

