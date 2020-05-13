ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $296.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $186.31 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The firm has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.