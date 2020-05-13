Astronics Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astronics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 77.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $4,952,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Astronics news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,785. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

