Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Yield in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of AY stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 140,086 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

