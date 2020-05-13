Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $17,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

