Audioeye (AEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Audioeye to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. On average, analysts expect Audioeye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley lifted their price target on Audioeye from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

