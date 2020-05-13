Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.05 million.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TSE:AUP opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.78. The company has a current ratio of 27.90, a quick ratio of 27.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$4.70 and a 12-month high of C$28.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total value of C$86,279.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,151,900.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.