Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.