Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.