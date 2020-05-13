Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. On average, analysts expect Aytu Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

