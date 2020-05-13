Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth $501,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

