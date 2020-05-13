Barnes Group Inc. (B) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of B stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

