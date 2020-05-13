BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect BAVARIAN NORDIC/S to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

BVNRY opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVNRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

