Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.71 ($93.84).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €58.19 ($67.66) on Tuesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.58 and a 200-day moving average of €66.56.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.