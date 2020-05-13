Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 14,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 255,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

