Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,375.18 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

