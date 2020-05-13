BigSur Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

