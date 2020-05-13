BIOLASE Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,770.80% and a negative net margin of 58.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.08. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

