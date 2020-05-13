BioLife Solutions (BLFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. On average, analysts expect BioLife Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.13. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,985.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,257. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.