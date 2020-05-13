BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 2.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,780,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.