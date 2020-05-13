Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

