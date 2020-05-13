Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.68. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 452,302 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.19.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

