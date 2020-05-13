Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

