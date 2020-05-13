Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,889 shares of company stock worth $1,655,745. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.