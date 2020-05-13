Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 81,996 Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.69. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

