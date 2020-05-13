Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys 4,899 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 53,697 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

CVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

