Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,891 Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.