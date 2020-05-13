Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

