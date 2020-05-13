Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $229.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $2.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

