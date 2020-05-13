Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 43,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $153.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Cummins’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.