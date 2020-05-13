Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Chubb by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chubb by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.