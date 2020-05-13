Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.45.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

