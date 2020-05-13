Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter.

CTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

