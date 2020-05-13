Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $741.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

