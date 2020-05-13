Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in McKesson by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in McKesson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

