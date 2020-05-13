Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -239.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

