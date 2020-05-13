Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

