Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Coty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,173,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of COTY opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

