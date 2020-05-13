Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

