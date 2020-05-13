Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $341,000 Investment in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 141,313 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Berry Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 178,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $339.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

