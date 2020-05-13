Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,680,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 594,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 335,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

