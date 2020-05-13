Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 17,203 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 233.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

