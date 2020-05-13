Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Koppers by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

