Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 25,617 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,617 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NRG opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

